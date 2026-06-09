Ponies Season 2 is still unconfirmed, but Emilia Clarke’s update keeps hope alive after Bea and Twila’s Moscow mission ended with huge questions for fans.

Ponies Season 2 Cliffhanger Hope

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Peacock Has Not Renewed It

Peacock has not renewed the spy drama yet, leaving Season 2 in limbo while fans wait for the streamer’s next official decision about Bea.

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Emilia Clarke said there have been many talks about future stories and she is part of those talks as a producer on the show now.

Emilia Clarke Teases Talks

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Creators David Iserson and Susanna Fogel already have ideas ready, including more 1970s spy drama and deeper stories for Bea and Twila if renewed later.

Creators Have More Plans

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Season 1 left Chris alive, Andrei holding power, Cheryl hiding inside the embassy, and Bea and Twila stuck with unfinished spy trouble in Moscow still.

Season 1 Left Big Questions

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The show is not just about America against Russia, but about two women finding purpose inside a messy Cold War world full of danger together.

Bea And Twila Stay Central

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Want every Ponies Season 2 clue? Read the article for renewal news, Emilia Clarke’s comments, cliffhanger answers, and what could happen next on Peacock soon.

Read The Full Ponies Season 2 Update

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