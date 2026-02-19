Starz confirmed Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 for 2026. It will be the final season, pushing Kanan closer to the ruthless man yet.
Season 5 has no exact premiere date. Starz only says 2026. Big filming and editing needs, plus network plans, can delay the announcement for now.
Starz chose to end the story clean. Writers want a real ending, not stretched drama. Long conflicts should close, with answers for fans at last.
Season 5 adds Breeze, played by Shameik Moore. Fans heard his name for years. He may shape Kanan’s rise and street rules from this point.
More new roles are coming too. Leslie Grossman joins in a recurring part. Erika Woods returns, and Antonio Ortiz appears more as stories expand again.
Starz released a short teaser for Season 5. Watch it on the Starz app or website, and on Starz’s verified YouTube page right now too.
