Starz confirmed Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 for 2026. It will be the final season, pushing Kanan closer to the ruthless man yet.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5

Season 5 Release Date Window

Season 5 has no exact premiere date. Starz only says 2026. Big filming and editing needs, plus network plans, can delay the announcement for now.

Starz chose to end the story clean. Writers want a real ending, not stretched drama. Long conflicts should close, with answers for fans at last.

Why Season 5 Is The Last

Season 5 adds Breeze, played by Shameik Moore. Fans heard his name for years. He may shape Kanan’s rise and street rules from this point.

Breeze Joins The Power World

More new roles are coming too. Leslie Grossman joins in a recurring part. Erika Woods returns, and Antonio Ortiz appears more as stories expand again.

More New Cast And Returns

Starz released a short teaser for Season 5. Watch it on the Starz app or website, and on Starz’s verified YouTube page right now too.

Teaser And Where To Watch

