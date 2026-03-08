Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 is confirmed as the final season. Starz brings Kanan back in 2026 for his last chapter.
Starz has not shared a release date yet. It only confirms 2026. Filming and post work will shape the final premiere plan.
Breeze finally appears in Season 5, played by Shameik Moore. Fans waited years to see him. He may shape Kanan’s future and rules.
Season 5 pushes Kanan deeper into the street life. Trust breaks, loyalties shift, and every deal brings danger. He is becoming the man we know.
Season 5 adds new roles, including Leslie Grossman in a recurring part. Other cast returns too, keeping the family war intense and personal.
Starz released a teaser for Season 5. It hints at a hard ending, with bigger fights, louder threats, and no easy way out.
