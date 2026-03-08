Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 is confirmed as the final season. Starz brings Kanan back in 2026 for his last chapter.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5

Image © 2026 Starz

Release Date Is Not Set Yet

Starz has not shared a release date yet. It only confirms 2026. Filming and post work will shape the final premiere plan.

Image © 2026 Starz

Breeze finally appears in Season 5, played by Shameik Moore. Fans waited years to see him. He may shape Kanan’s future and rules.

Breeze Finally Joins The Story

Image © 2026 Starz

Season 5 pushes Kanan deeper into the street life. Trust breaks, loyalties shift, and every deal brings danger. He is becoming the man we know.

Kanan Moves Closer To Power

Image © 2026 Starz

Season 5 adds new roles, including Leslie Grossman in a recurring part. Other cast returns too, keeping the family war intense and personal.

New Faces Add More Pressure

Image © 2026 Starz

Starz released a teaser for Season 5. It hints at a hard ending, with bigger fights, louder threats, and no easy way out.

The Teaser Promises A Hard Ending

Image © 2026 Starz

Want every detail on Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5? Read the full article for cast news, teaser notes, and release updates in 2026.

Read The Full Season 5 Update

Image © 2026 Starz