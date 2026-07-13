Ransom Canyon Season 2 trailer brings Quinn home, but Staten and Oliver turn her Texas return into a messy love battle fans cannot ignore now.
Image © 2026 Jeff Neuman/Netflix
Netflix sets the Season 2 premiere for July 23, 2026, with all eight episodes arriving together for fans ready to return to Texas again soon.
Image © 2026 Jeff Neuman/Netflix
Quinn comes back after six months in New York, where she worked as a concert pianist and tried to build a new life alone there.
Image © 2026 Jeff Neuman/Netflix
Staten wants another chance with Quinn, but Oliver’s growing bond with her makes the romance more complicated and raises the season’s biggest question for fans.
Image © 2026 Jeff Neuman/Netflix
Yancy faces a surprise when Sidney arrives claiming to be his wife, creating problems for Ellie and another shocking town secret this season again today.
Image © 2026 Jeff Neuman/Netflix
Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis appear in the new season, while Patricia Clarkson joins as Quinn’s mother, bringing music, family drama, and fresh tension ahead.
Image © 2026 Jeff Neuman/Netflix
Want every Ransom Canyon Season 2 trailer clue? Read the article for release news, love triangle details, cast updates, and Netflix story hints now today.
Image © 2026 Jeff Neuman/Netflix