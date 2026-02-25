Reacher Season 4 is in the works at Prime Video. Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, ready for a new case and new enemies again.
Image © 2025 Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Amazon MGM Studios
Prime Video has not set a premiere day. Reports point to early 2026 or summer 2026, as filming and post work take time still now.
Image © 2025 Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Amazon MGM Studios
There is no official trailer yet. Amazon usually waits until close to launch, so expect teasers only when the date is locked in place first.
Image © 2025 Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Amazon MGM Studios
Each season adapts one Lee Child book. Season 4 should bring a fresh town, a hidden crime, and a smarter foe to solve next time.
Image © 2025 Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Amazon MGM Studios
The lead will not change. No big recast is confirmed. New actor Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette joins, and more new faces are expected soon this season too.
Image © 2025 Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Amazon MGM Studios
Alan Ritchson wants fewer repeat fights. He says the best part is Reacher’s mind, planning, and detective work, not only fists in every case either.
Image © 2025 Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Amazon MGM Studios
Want all the latest Reacher Season 4 news? Read the full article for release clues, cast updates, and what Jack’s next case could be today.
Image © 2025 Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Amazon MGM Studios