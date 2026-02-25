Reacher Season 4 is in the works at Prime Video. Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, ready for a new case and new enemies again.

Reacher Season 4 Is Back On Prime Video

Release Window Points To 2026

Prime Video has not set a premiere day. Reports point to early 2026 or summer 2026, as filming and post work take time still now.

There is no official trailer yet. Amazon usually waits until close to launch, so expect teasers only when the date is locked in place first.

No Trailer Yet, So Stay Ready

Each season adapts one Lee Child book. Season 4 should bring a fresh town, a hidden crime, and a smarter foe to solve next time.

A New Book Means A New Case

The lead will not change. No big recast is confirmed. New actor Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette joins, and more new faces are expected soon this season too.

Cast Changes, But Reacher Stays

Alan Ritchson wants fewer repeat fights. He says the best part is Reacher’s mind, planning, and detective work, not only fists in every case either.

Alan Wants More Brain, Less Brawls

