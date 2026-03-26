Reacher Season 4 release window points to 2026 on Prime Video. Filming is finished, and Jack Reacher returns with a case after Neagley spins off.
Image © 2025 Amazon MGM Studios / Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Nick Santora
The show is confirmed for 2026, but Prime Video has not shared an exact date. Reports in the article point to fall or late-year release.
Image © 2025 Amazon MGM Studios / Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Nick Santora
Filming ended in late 2025 across places like Canada. Season 4 is now in post-production, which is the clearest sign release plans are moving forward.
Image © 2025 Amazon MGM Studios / Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Nick Santora
Season 4 adapts Gone Tomorrow by Lee Child. It starts with a woman dying on a subway, then grows into a bigger hidden plot fast.
Image © 2025 Amazon MGM Studios / Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Nick Santora
Alan Ritchson says this could be the best season yet. He likes the story and action, while the mystery gives Reacher more detective work again.
Image © 2025 Amazon MGM Studios / Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Nick Santora
The Neagley spin-off also arrives in 2026 and may come first. It follows Frances Neagley on her own case, while Reacher appears briefly as well.
Image © 2025 Amazon MGM Studios / Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Nick Santora
Want more Reacher Season 4 release window details? Read the full article for cast news, story clues, and how Neagley connects to the show next.
Image © 2025 Amazon MGM Studios / Blackjack Films / Paramount Television Studios / Skydance Television / Nick Santora