Jack Reacher becomes New York's most wanted man after a deadly subway meeting, forcing him to fight, hide, and uncover who is hunting him next.

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Reacher Season 4 Makes Jack New York's Most Wanted

A troubled woman dies after meeting Reacher underground. He soon believes her death connects to a larger plot, with powerful people secretly pulling the strings.

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A Deadly Subway Meeting Starts Reacher's New Mystery

Reacher's face appears across the city, taking away his usual freedom to move unseen while police and dangerous enemies quickly close in from every side.

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Reacher's Face Goes Public as a Citywide Hunt Begins

Season 4 adapts Lee Child's Gone Tomorrow, sending Reacher into a mystery filled with secret plans, government pressure, and truly powerful enemies with wider reach.

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Gone Tomorrow Brings a Darker and More Dangerous Case

Alan Ritchson returns as Reacher, facing harder fights, new allies, and ruthless foes as the trailer promises the show's biggest and darkest action yet onscreen.

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Alan Ritchson Returns for Bigger Fights and New Threats

Prime Video starts Season 4 on August 12, 2026, with three episodes, followed by weekly releases that continue through September for viewers everywhere to enjoy.

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Three Episodes Launch Before Reacher Goes Weekly Again

Want every clue about the subway death, public hunt, cast, release plan, and new enemies? Read the full article for the complete Season 4 breakdown.

Why Reacher's New Manhunt Could Change Everything Now

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