Jack Reacher becomes New York's most wanted man after a deadly subway meeting, forcing him to fight, hide, and uncover who is hunting him next.
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A troubled woman dies after meeting Reacher underground. He soon believes her death connects to a larger plot, with powerful people secretly pulling the strings.
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Reacher's face appears across the city, taking away his usual freedom to move unseen while police and dangerous enemies quickly close in from every side.
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Season 4 adapts Lee Child's Gone Tomorrow, sending Reacher into a mystery filled with secret plans, government pressure, and truly powerful enemies with wider reach.
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Alan Ritchson returns as Reacher, facing harder fights, new allies, and ruthless foes as the trailer promises the show's biggest and darkest action yet onscreen.
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Prime Video starts Season 4 on August 12, 2026, with three episodes, followed by weekly releases that continue through September for viewers everywhere to enjoy.
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Want every clue about the subway death, public hunt, cast, release plan, and new enemies? Read the full article for the complete Season 4 breakdown.
Image © 2026 Prime Video