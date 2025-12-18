Reacher Season 4 Filming Update

Filming for Reacher Season 4 is complete. Alan Ritchson confirmed production wrapped, setting the stage for post production, release plans, new cast reveals, and action.

Filming Status Confirmed

Alan Ritchson shared that Season 4 finished filming in November 2025 after intense fight scenes, long schedules, and demanding choreography led by the core team.

Post Production And Release Window

With filming done, Reacher Season 4 enters post production. Editing, sound, and color work are underway, pointing to a likely mid 2026 release window globally.

Story And Book Inspiration

Season 4 adapts Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow, following Reacher after a subway death. The story shifts toward moral duty, secrets, and a deeper political threat.

Cast And Creative Team

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, joined by Maria Sten and new faces. Nick Santora remains showrunner, keeping tone, pacing, and character focus consistent strong.

Where To Watch

Reacher Season 4 will stream only on Amazon Prime Video. Fans can revisit earlier seasons now, preparing for the next chapter with full episodes available.

