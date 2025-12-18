Filming for Reacher Season 4 is complete. Alan Ritchson confirmed production wrapped, setting the stage for post production, release plans, new cast reveals, and action.
Image © 2025 Paramount Television Studios / Blackjack Films / Skydance Television / Amazon MGM Studios
Alan Ritchson shared that Season 4 finished filming in November 2025 after intense fight scenes, long schedules, and demanding choreography led by the core team.
With filming done, Reacher Season 4 enters post production. Editing, sound, and color work are underway, pointing to a likely mid 2026 release window globally.
Season 4 adapts Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow, following Reacher after a subway death. The story shifts toward moral duty, secrets, and a deeper political threat.
Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, joined by Maria Sten and new faces. Nick Santora remains showrunner, keeping tone, pacing, and character focus consistent strong.
Reacher Season 4 will stream only on Amazon Prime Video. Fans can revisit earlier seasons now, preparing for the next chapter with full episodes available.
Want deeper details on Reacher Season 4? Read the full article for cast news, release timing, filming insights, and everything fans should know today now.
