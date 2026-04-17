Rings of Power Season 3 is set to change everything. Filming is complete, and the story now dives into darker events, bigger battles, and Sauron’s rise.
Image @ 2024 Ross Ferguson / Prime Video
The new season is expected in 2026. With filming done, fans can expect a mid to late release, following the same gap as earlier seasons.
Image @ 2024 Ross Ferguson / Prime Video
Sauron will no longer hide in Season 3. He rises openly, becoming stronger and more dangerous after gaining power and shaping the future of Middle-earth.
Image @ 2024 Ross Ferguson / Prime Video
Image @ 2024 Ross Ferguson / Prime Video
Image @ 2024 Prime Video
Image @ 2024 Ross Ferguson / Prime Video
Dive deeper into Rings of Power Season 3. Read the full article for latest updates, story insights, and everything you need to know about Sauron’s rise.
Image @ 2024 Prime Video