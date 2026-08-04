Galadriel's lost husband is finally revealed. Jamie Campbell Bower enters Season 3 as Celeborn, bringing love, mystery, and major change to Middle-earth's coming war ahead.

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Celeborn Returns in Rings of Power Season 3 at Last

Bower joins the series as Celeborn, an important Elf who vanished after leaving to fight Morgoth and remained missing through the first two seasons onscreen.

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Jamie Campbell Bower Becomes Galadriel's Lost Husband

The image confirms Celeborn is alive, but it does not explain where he stayed, how he survived, or when he will meet Galadriel again onscreen.

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Celeborn's First Look Hides His Biggest Mystery Yet

Bower says years of love, grief, and separation shape his Celeborn, giving the returning Elf a wounded heart and strong hope for Galadriel again soon.

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Love and Loss Will Shape Celeborn's Season 3 Return

His return may force Galadriel to face guilt, hope, and old grief while Sauron's growing power pushes Middle-earth toward a wider and darker war ahead.

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Celeborn Could Change Galadriel's Fight With Sauron

The story will explore the War of the Elves and Sauron, while the One Ring, Numenor, and Middle-earth's future move closer to danger than ever.

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Season 3 Moves Closer to Sauron's War and the One Ring

Want more on Celeborn's past, Galadriel's future, Sauron's war, new cast members, and release news? Read the full article for every confirmed Season 3 detail.

Celeborn's Return Leaves Bigger Questions for Season 3

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