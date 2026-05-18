The Rookie Season 9 is renewed on ABC. Tim and Lucy face danger after the finale, while Mid Wilshire waits for answers and fallout soon.

The Rookie Season 9 Cliffhanger

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ABC Confirms Season 9

ABC confirmed the renewal in April 2026. The show still has loyal viewers, strong stories, and room for more character growth next season on air.

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Tim proposes to Lucy, giving fans hope. Soon after, both are taken, turning their love story into the next season’s biggest question for viewers everywhere.

Tim And Lucy Are Taken

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Grey ends Season 8 at a turning point. His task force story closes, but his next role at the station still remains unclear for now.

Grey’s Future Stays Unclear

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Nolan, Tim, Lucy, Lopez, Harper, and Grey should stay central. Supporting faces like Bailey, Wesley, Celina, and Miles may also return too in new stories.

Main Cast Should Return

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ABC has not set a premiere date yet. The article points to late 2026 or early 2027, based on recent schedule patterns for the show.

Release Date Is Still Unknown

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Want every The Rookie Season 9 update? Read the full article for renewal news, Tim and Lucy clues, cast notes, and release talk today now.

Read The Full Season 9 Update

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