The Rookie Season 9 is renewed on ABC. Tim and Lucy face danger after the finale, while Mid Wilshire waits for answers and fallout soon.
Image © 2026 @therookieabc on Instagram
ABC confirmed the renewal in April 2026. The show still has loyal viewers, strong stories, and room for more character growth next season on air.
Image © 2026 Disney/Mike Taing
Tim proposes to Lucy, giving fans hope. Soon after, both are taken, turning their love story into the next season’s biggest question for viewers everywhere.
Image © 2026 Disney/Mike Taing
Image © 2026 Disney/Mike Taing
Nolan, Tim, Lucy, Lopez, Harper, and Grey should stay central. Supporting faces like Bailey, Wesley, Celina, and Miles may also return too in new stories.
Image © 2026 Disney/Mike Taing
Image © 2026 Disney/Mike Taing
Want every The Rookie Season 9 update? Read the full article for renewal news, Tim and Lucy clues, cast notes, and release talk today now.
Image © 2026 Disney/Mike Taing