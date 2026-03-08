Running Point returns fast. Isla Gordon runs the LA Waves again, but family drama grows. New games, new deals, and new trouble hit hard today.
Image © 2026 Netflix / Katrina Marcinowski
Netflix confirmed Season 2 for April 23, 2026. All ten episodes drop at once, so you can binge the full season in one night easy.
The show was renewed just one week after Season 1. Big views and big buzz made Netflix order more laughs and more court chaos again.
Isla faces a bigger power fight with Cam. She must prove she belongs, handle press, and keep the Waves winning under bright lights each day.
Kate Hudson is back as Isla. Her brothers Cam, Ness, Sandy, and Jackie return too, keeping the office loud and the team wild always for now.
Ray Romano joins as Coach Norm Stinson. The role was rewritten, and he replaced Robert Townsend. A new coach means new rules for everyone soon.
