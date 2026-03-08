Running Point returns fast. Isla Gordon runs the LA Waves again, but family drama grows. New games, new deals, and new trouble hit hard today.

Running Point Season 2 Is Back

Image © 2026 Netflix / Katrina Marcinowski

Netflix Release Date Is April 23

Netflix confirmed Season 2 for April 23, 2026. All ten episodes drop at once, so you can binge the full season in one night easy.

The show was renewed just one week after Season 1. Big views and big buzz made Netflix order more laughs and more court chaos again.

Renewed Fast After Season 1

Isla faces a bigger power fight with Cam. She must prove she belongs, handle press, and keep the Waves winning under bright lights each day.

A Bigger Power Fight With Cam

Kate Hudson is back as Isla. Her brothers Cam, Ness, Sandy, and Jackie return too, keeping the office loud and the team wild always for now.

Isla And The Crew Return

Ray Romano joins as Coach Norm Stinson. The role was rewritten, and he replaced Robert Townsend. A new coach means new rules for everyone soon.

Ray Romano Joins As New Coach

Want more Running Point facts and photos? Read the full article for cast notes, plot hints, and every update before April 23 arrives right now.

Read The Full Running Point Season 2 Update

