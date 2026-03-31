Scary Movie 6 Trailer is here at last. The new preview brings back Cindy, Brenda, and the Wayans crew for more horror jokes this year.
Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions
The movie now opens on June 5, 2026. Reports say the date moved one week sooner after the trailer launched online for fans everywhere now.
Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions
Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans all return. Their comeback gives the new movie the same wild energy fans remember so well.
Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions
The trailer spoofs newer hits like Get Out, Sinners, M3GAN, Terrifier, and Wednesday. It also keeps the franchise's old scream and slasher jokes alive too.
Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions
A busy subway scene fills with masked killers and panic. The moment mixes classic slasher fear with the fast, silly style Scary Movie loves most.
Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions
Writers mix old franchise humor with newer horror ideas. The trailer feels familiar, but its jokes target today's movies, shows, and online culture too now.
Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions
Want every Scary Movie 6 Trailer clue in one place? Read the full article for cast news, parody details, and release updates right now online.
Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions