Scary Movie 6 Trailer is here at last. The new preview brings back Cindy, Brenda, and the Wayans crew for more horror jokes this year.

Scary Movie 6 Trailer Is Here

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Release Date Moved Up

The movie now opens on June 5, 2026. Reports say the date moved one week sooner after the trailer launched online for fans everywhere now.

Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions

Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans all return. Their comeback gives the new movie the same wild energy fans remember so well.

Old Stars Return Again

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The trailer spoofs newer hits like Get Out, Sinners, M3GAN, Terrifier, and Wednesday. It also keeps the franchise's old scream and slasher jokes alive too.

Modern Horror Gets Parodied

Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions

A busy subway scene fills with masked killers and panic. The moment mixes classic slasher fear with the fast, silly style Scary Movie loves most.

One Scene Starts On A Subway

Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions

Writers mix old franchise humor with newer horror ideas. The trailer feels familiar, but its jokes target today's movies, shows, and online culture too now.

Classic Style Meets New Trends

Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions

Want every Scary Movie 6 Trailer clue in one place? Read the full article for cast news, parody details, and release updates right now online.

Read The Full Trailer Breakdown

Image © 2026 Miramax / Original Film / Ugly Baby Productions