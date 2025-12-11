Image © 2025 Paramount Television Studios / Megan Trinrud / Nate Trinrud
Paramount+ revealed the date at CCXP in Brazil. The first three episodes of School Spirits Season 3 arrive together to kick things off fast.
The new teaser shows Maddie’s terrifying visions, Simon’s obsession, and new tension with Dr. Deborah Hunter Price played by Jennifer Tilly.
Peyton List, Spencer MacPherson, Milo Manheim, Ci Hang Ma, and Sarah Yarkin return with more drama and afterlife chaos at Split River High School.
New characters include Erika Swayze, Ari Dalbert, and Jennifer Tilly. Season 3 deepens the danger and secrets buried in the school’s past.
School Spirits Season 3 streams on Paramount+ in the US and Latin America. All past seasons are there too for new fans to catch up.
Image © 2025 Paramount Television Studios / Megan Trinrud / Nate Trinrud