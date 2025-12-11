School Spirits Season 3 Is Coming Soon

School Spirits Season 3 drops January 28, 2026, on Paramount+. Get ready for chilling visions, returning characters, and dark secrets at Split River High.

Image © 2025 Paramount Television Studios / Megan Trinrud / Nate Trinrud

Paramount+ revealed the date at CCXP in Brazil. The first three episodes of School Spirits Season 3 arrive together to kick things off fast.

Release Date Confirmed at CCXP

Teaser Trailer Brings Chills

The new teaser shows Maddie’s terrifying visions, Simon’s obsession, and new tension with Dr. Deborah Hunter Price played by Jennifer Tilly.

Big Cast Is Returning for Season 3

Peyton List, Spencer MacPherson, Milo Manheim, Ci Hang Ma, and Sarah Yarkin return with more drama and afterlife chaos at Split River High School.

New Faces, Bigger Mystery

New characters include Erika Swayze, Ari Dalbert, and Jennifer Tilly. Season 3 deepens the danger and secrets buried in the school’s past.

Where to Watch Season 3

School Spirits Season 3 streams on Paramount+ in the US and Latin America. All past seasons are there too for new fans to catch up.

Everything You Need to Know

From teaser breakdowns to cast details, read the full School Spirits Season 3 article now for all the secrets before the new season hits.

