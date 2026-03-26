Silo Season 3 filming is finished, and the release update looks strong. Apple TV+ is aiming for 2026, with Juliette returning for more answers soon.
Image © 2024 Apple Studios / AMC Studios / Apple TV+ / Graham Yost
The article says Silo Season 3 should arrive in mid or summer 2026. Apple TV+ has not confirmed a day, but signs look good.
Image © 2024 Apple Studios / AMC Studios / Apple TV+ / Graham Yost
Apple filmed Seasons 3 and 4 back to back. This helps the story move smoothly and could shorten the wait between both seasons.
Image © 2024 Apple Studios / AMC Studios / Apple TV+ / Graham Yost
Season 3 keeps following Juliette, but it also looks back. The new episodes should explain how the silos were made and why they exist.
Image © 2024 Apple Studios / AMC Studios / Apple TV+ / Graham Yost
Rebecca Ferguson is expected back with Tim Robbins, Steve Zahn, Avi Nash, Rick Gomez, and others. New roles will also help expand the world.
Image © 2024 Apple Studios / AMC Studios / Apple TV+ / Graham Yost
Apple already confirmed Season 4 as the final season. That means Season 3 builds toward a planned ending instead of stopping too early.
Image © 2024 Apple Studios / AMC Studios / Apple TV+ / Graham Yost
Want more Silo Season 3 filming and release details? Read the full article for cast news, story clues, and what comes next soon.
Image © 2024 Apple Studios / AMC Studios / Apple TV+ / Graham Yost