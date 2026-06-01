Silo Season 3 puts Juliette in power as mayor, turning her fight for truth into a fight to save the whole broken silo from chaos.
Image © 2026 Apple TV
Apple TV sets the Season 3 premiere for July 3, 2026, with new episodes arriving weekly until September 4 for sci-fi fans everywhere.
Image © 2026 Apple TV
Rebecca Ferguson returns as Juliette Nichols, but she is no longer just an engineer. She must lead people who may not trust her yet.
Image © 2026 Apple TV
After the Season 2 ending, Silo 18 is shaken by rebellion, fear, and hard choices that could change life underground for everyone inside.
Image © 2026 Apple TV
Season 3 may look beyond Silo 18 and show how fear, politics, and secrets helped create the buried world people live in.
Image © 2026 Apple TV
New cast members, including Jessica Henwick, Ashley Zukerman, and Jessica Brown Findlay, help widen the story as past and present connect this season.
Image © 2026 Apple TV
Want the full Silo Season 3 update? Read the article for release details, Juliette’s mayor twist, cast news, and bigger story clues now.
Image © 2026 Apple TV