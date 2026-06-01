Silo Season 3 Juliette Power Twist

Silo Season 3 puts Juliette in power as mayor, turning her fight for truth into a fight to save the whole broken silo from chaos.

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Apple TV Sets July Return

Apple TV sets the Season 3 premiere for July 3, 2026, with new episodes arriving weekly until September 4 for sci-fi fans everywhere.

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Juliette Becomes Mayor

Rebecca Ferguson returns as Juliette Nichols, but she is no longer just an engineer. She must lead people who may not trust her yet.

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Silo 18 Faces Big Trouble

After the Season 2 ending, Silo 18 is shaken by rebellion, fear, and hard choices that could change life underground for everyone inside.

Image © 2026 Apple TV

The Past May Be Revealed

Season 3 may look beyond Silo 18 and show how fear, politics, and secrets helped create the buried world people live in.

Image © 2026 Apple TV

New Faces Join The Mystery

New cast members, including Jessica Henwick, Ashley Zukerman, and Jessica Brown Findlay, help widen the story as past and present connect this season.

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Read The Full Silo Season 3 Update

Want the full Silo Season 3 update? Read the article for release details, Juliette’s mayor twist, cast news, and bigger story clues now.

Image © 2026 Apple TV