The first Spaceballs 2 poster brings Dark Helmet back, revives a famous joke, and proves the long awaited comedy sequel is finally becoming real again.
Image © 2026 @officialspaceballs via Instagram
The sequel is officially called Spaceballs: The New One, giving fans a clear title after decades of jokes about possible follow up names and rumors.
Image © 2026 @officialspaceballs via Instagram
The poster recreates the desert combing scene, using a giant comb to form the number two and connect the sequel to the original film again.
Image © 2026 Amazon MGM Studios
The new story will parody modern Star Wars movies, reboots, spinoffs, fan service, and Hollywood's habit of turning every familiar idea into another series again.
Image © 2026 Amazon MGM Studios
Queen Vespa now rules the galaxy, but Lone Starr is missing, sending Prince Starburst and a mysterious palace advisor on a risky search across space.
Image © 1987 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.
Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner return, while Lewis Pullman, Keke Palmer, and other newcomers join the galactic fun too.
Image © 1987 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.
Want the release date, full cast, story clues, poster details, and returning jokes? Read the complete article for every Spaceballs 2 update revealed so far.
Image © 1987 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.