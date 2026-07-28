The first Spaceballs 2 poster brings Dark Helmet back, revives a famous joke, and proves the long awaited comedy sequel is finally becoming real again.

Image © 2026 @officialspaceballs via Instagram

Spaceballs 2 Poster Brings Dark Helmet Back at Last

The sequel is officially called Spaceballs: The New One, giving fans a clear title after decades of jokes about possible follow up names and rumors.

Image © 2026 @officialspaceballs via Instagram

The New One Is the Official Spaceballs Sequel Title

The poster recreates the desert combing scene, using a giant comb to form the number two and connect the sequel to the original film again.

Image © 2026 Amazon MGM Studios

A Classic Comb the Desert Joke Shapes the New Poster

The new story will parody modern Star Wars movies, reboots, spinoffs, fan service, and Hollywood's habit of turning every familiar idea into another series again.

Image © 2026 Amazon MGM Studios

Spaceballs 2 Will Mock Modern Star Wars and Reboots

Queen Vespa now rules the galaxy, but Lone Starr is missing, sending Prince Starburst and a mysterious palace advisor on a risky search across space.

Image © 1987 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Queen Vespa Rules While Lone Starr Suddenly Goes Missing

Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and George Wyner return, while Lewis Pullman, Keke Palmer, and other newcomers join the galactic fun too.

Image © 1987 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Mel Brooks and Rick Moranis Lead the Returning Cast

Want the release date, full cast, story clues, poster details, and returning jokes? Read the complete article for every Spaceballs 2 update revealed so far.

Why Spaceballs 2 Could Be the Comedy Comeback Fans Need

Image © 1987 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.