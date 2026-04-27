Ted Lasso season 4 teaser womens team update shows a big story change. A short clip hints Ted will coach a new women’s football team soon.
Image © 2026 Apple TV+
The new teaser clip is short but important. It shows Coach Beard reading a book about women’s football, hinting the story will shift direction this season.
Image © 2026 Apple TV+
Season 4 will focus on AFC Richmond women’s team. Ted returns to coach this new squad, moving away from the men’s Premier League storyline completely.
Image © 2026 Apple TV+
Apple TV+ confirmed Ted Lasso season 4 will release in summer 2026. Filming is already underway, but an exact release date has not been shared yet.
Image © 2026 Apple TV+
Jason Sudeikis returns as Ted. Many main cast members are back, while some actors will not return. New cast members will join the women’s team story.
Image © 2026 Apple TV+
Creators plan another three season story after season 3. This new chapter brings fresh characters, new challenges, and a different direction for Ted’s journey.
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Want more details on Ted Lasso season 4 teaser womens team update? Read the full article to see cast news, story hints, and latest updates.
Image © 2026 Apple TV+