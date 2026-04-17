Ted Lasso Season 4 brings a fresh story. Ted returns to Richmond and takes on a new role that changes the future of the show.
Image © 2023 Apple TV+
Ted comes back to AFC Richmond, but things are different now. He is not coaching the men’s team and faces a brand new challenge.
Image © 2023 Apple TV+
Season 4 focuses on a women’s football team. This new direction gives the show a fresh feel and new goals for Ted and players.
Image © 2023 Apple TV+
Image © 2023 Apple TV+
Image © 2023 Apple TV+
Image © 2023 Apple TV+
Want more Ted Lasso Season 4 news and updates? Read the full article to learn about cast details, story changes, and possible release plans.
Image © 2023 Apple TV+