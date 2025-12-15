Ted Season 2 Is Officially Back

Ted Season 2 is coming back with new episodes, more jokes, and strong 1990s vibes, following Ted and John during high school life on Peacock.

Ted Season 2 Release Date

Ted Season 2 premieres on March 5, 2026, streaming only on Peacock, continuing the prequel story set before the movies with humor fans love today.

Episode Count and Format

Season two has eight episodes, all released at once, making it easy to binge watch Ted and John as they face trouble and growing pains.

The Story Setting

Set in 1994, Ted Season 2 follows John’s senior year, mixing bad choices, loyal friendship, family tension, and nonstop jokes in suburban Framingham, Massachusetts life.

Returning Cast Members

The main cast returns with Seth MacFarlane as Ted, Max Burkholder as John, plus Scott Grimes, Alanna Ubach, and Giorgia Whigham back for season two.

Behind the Scenes

Seth MacFarlane stays in full control, leading writing, directing, and producing, with the same creative team delivering funny, nostalgic, and heartfelt moments for season two.

