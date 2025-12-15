Ted Season 2 is coming back with new episodes, more jokes, and strong 1990s vibes, following Ted and John during high school life on Peacock.
Image © 2025 Peacock
Ted Season 2 premieres on March 5, 2026, streaming only on Peacock, continuing the prequel story set before the movies with humor fans love today.
Image © 2025 Peacock
Season two has eight episodes, all released at once, making it easy to binge watch Ted and John as they face trouble and growing pains.
Image © 2025 Peacock
Set in 1994, Ted Season 2 follows John’s senior year, mixing bad choices, loyal friendship, family tension, and nonstop jokes in suburban Framingham, Massachusetts life.
Image © 2025 Peacock
The main cast returns with Seth MacFarlane as Ted, Max Burkholder as John, plus Scott Grimes, Alanna Ubach, and Giorgia Whigham back for season two.
Image © 2025 Peacock
Seth MacFarlane stays in full control, leading writing, directing, and producing, with the same creative team delivering funny, nostalgic, and heartfelt moments for season two.
Image © 2025 Peacock
Want more details, photos, and updates about Ted Season 2? Read the full article for everything you need to know before the premiere date arrives.
Image © 2025 Peacock