Temptation Island Season 2 returns on Netflix April 10, 2026. Four couples arrive at a crossroads, hoping the island will reveal if love lasts.
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This season follows Kaylee and Summit, Sydney and Mikey, Scarlett and Cole, plus Shyanne and Jack. Each pair arrives with trust or commitment problems.
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Partners live in separate villas with singles of the opposite sex. The setup creates distance fast, and every day brings more emotional pressure.
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The singles are free to flirt, date, and build new bonds. Their job is simple: test loyalty and shake already fragile relationships apart.
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The trailer teases jealousy, emotional talks, and shocking reactions at bonfires. Some contestants seem drawn to new people, while others question everything fast.
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At the final bonfires, couples reunite after weeks apart. They must face the truth, discuss their choices, and decide whether to stay together.
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Want more Temptation Island Season 2 details? Read the full article for cast names, trailer clues, relationship drama, and every big update.
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