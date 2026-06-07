The Batman 2 Gotham Returns

The Batman 2 is finally filming, with Robert Pattinson back in Gotham and new danger rising after years of delays, rumors, and fan doubt now.

Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures

The article says filming has begun in the UK, showing the sequel is moving from long development into real production at last for fans now.

Filming Has Started

Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures

Pattinson Returns As Batman

Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne, and the sequel may explore more of the man behind the mask, not only Batman’s dark work in Gotham.

Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures

New Cast Raises Questions

Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and others join the cast, making Gotham’s next mystery feel bigger and less predictable this time.

Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures

Harvey Dent Buzz Grows

Sebastian Stan is expected to play Harvey Dent, which could bring court battles, split loyalties, and Two-Face rumors into Batman’s world in the sequel soon.

Image © 2021 Jay Maidment/ Marvel Studios

Joker Question Still Lingers

Barry Keoghan’s Joker is not clearly confirmed, and some reports suggest Reeves may save that villain thread for a later chapter instead after this sequel.

Image © 2016 Marvel Studios/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Read The Full Batman 2 Update

Want every Batman 2 clue? Read the article for filming news, cast updates, release plans, Batmobile hints, Joker questions, and Gotham story details right now.

Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures