The Batman 2 is finally filming, with Robert Pattinson back in Gotham and new danger rising after years of delays, rumors, and fan doubt now.
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The article says filming has begun in the UK, showing the sequel is moving from long development into real production at last for fans now.
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Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne, and the sequel may explore more of the man behind the mask, not only Batman’s dark work in Gotham.
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Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and others join the cast, making Gotham’s next mystery feel bigger and less predictable this time.
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Sebastian Stan is expected to play Harvey Dent, which could bring court battles, split loyalties, and Two-Face rumors into Batman’s world in the sequel soon.
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Barry Keoghan’s Joker is not clearly confirmed, and some reports suggest Reeves may save that villain thread for a later chapter instead after this sequel.
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Want every Batman 2 clue? Read the article for filming news, cast updates, release plans, Batmobile hints, Joker questions, and Gotham story details right now.
Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures