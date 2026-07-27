The Batman 2 footage brings Robert Pattinson back in a darker suit, but the sequel’s new 2028 date means fans face a much longer wait.

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The Batman 2 First Footage Reveals a Darker Return

Matt Reeves shared a short camera test showing Pattinson as Batman again, proving the sequel is active even though a full trailer has not arrived.

Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane

Robert Pattinson Returns in the First Official Footage

The updated Batsuit keeps the first film’s grounded look, while longer ears, a possible chin guard change, police lights, and shadows sharpen Gotham’s dark mood.

Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane

Batman’s New Suit Brings Longer Ears and Darker Style

Warner Bros moved the sequel to February 18, 2028, giving Matt Reeves and his team more time for editing, sound, effects, and final production work.

Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane

The Batman Part II Now Has a February 2028 Release

Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Gil Perez Abraham may return, while Sebastian Stan and Brian Tyree Henry have joined in roles that still remain hidden.

Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane

Returning Stars and New Faces Join Gotham’s Next Fight

Rumors name Harvey Dent, Two-Face, Victor Zsasz, and the Joker, but neither Matt Reeves nor DC has confirmed the sequel’s main villain or full story.

Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane

The Villain Mystery Remains Locked Behind Gotham’s Fog

Want every confirmed detail about the new suit, cast, delay, release date, and villain rumors? Read the full article for the latest Batman 2 update.

What the First Footage Means for Batman’s Next Case

Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane