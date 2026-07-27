The Batman 2 footage brings Robert Pattinson back in a darker suit, but the sequel’s new 2028 date means fans face a much longer wait.
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Matt Reeves shared a short camera test showing Pattinson as Batman again, proving the sequel is active even though a full trailer has not arrived.
Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane
The updated Batsuit keeps the first film’s grounded look, while longer ears, a possible chin guard change, police lights, and shadows sharpen Gotham’s dark mood.
Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane
Warner Bros moved the sequel to February 18, 2028, giving Matt Reeves and his team more time for editing, sound, effects, and final production work.
Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane
Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Gil Perez Abraham may return, while Sebastian Stan and Brian Tyree Henry have joined in roles that still remain hidden.
Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane
Rumors name Harvey Dent, Two-Face, Victor Zsasz, and the Joker, but neither Matt Reeves nor DC has confirmed the sequel’s main villain or full story.
Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane
Want every confirmed detail about the new suit, cast, delay, release date, and villain rumors? Read the full article for the latest Batman 2 update.
Image © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / DC Comics / Bob Kane