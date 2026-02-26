The Chosen Season 6 is coming, and it is the biggest yet. Dallas Jenkins shared the plan: Prime Video first, then theaters later worldwide too.

The Chosen Season 6: Biggest Yet

Image © 2025 5&2 Studios / Dallas Jenkins

Prime Video Premiere In Fall 2026

Episodes one through six will premiere on Prime Video in fall 2026. This breaks the usual June pattern and starts the final days story now.

Image © 2025 5&2 Studios / Dallas Jenkins

The season finale is a super sized episode. It will play in theaters as a global event in spring 2027, in many languages at once.

Super-Sized Finale In Theaters 2027

Image © 2025 5&2 Studios / Dallas Jenkins

Jenkins says Season 6 took the longest to film. Visual effects and translations take two to three times longer, so patience is needed from fans.

Why This Season Takes Longer

Image © 2025 5&2 Studios / Dallas Jenkins

At ChosenCon, Jenkins showed a clip where the disciples learn Jesus was arrested. The moment hits hard and sets up the crucifixion for Season 6.

New Clip Shows The Arrest Shock

Image © 2025 5&2 Studios / Dallas Jenkins

Jenkins also teased The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls for summer or fall 2026. He is also making Joseph of Egypt next too.

Bear Grylls Spin-Off And More Shows

Image © 2025 5&2 Studios / Dallas Jenkins

Want every detail on The Chosen Season 6 plans? Read the full articles for dates, quotes, clips, and the huge theater finale event right now.

Read More About The Chosen Season 6

Image © 2025 5&2 Studios / Dallas Jenkins