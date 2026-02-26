The Chosen Season 6 is coming, and it is the biggest yet. Dallas Jenkins shared the plan: Prime Video first, then theaters later worldwide too.
Image © 2025 5&2 Studios / Dallas Jenkins
Episodes one through six will premiere on Prime Video in fall 2026. This breaks the usual June pattern and starts the final days story now.
The season finale is a super sized episode. It will play in theaters as a global event in spring 2027, in many languages at once.
Jenkins says Season 6 took the longest to film. Visual effects and translations take two to three times longer, so patience is needed from fans.
At ChosenCon, Jenkins showed a clip where the disciples learn Jesus was arrested. The moment hits hard and sets up the crucifixion for Season 6.
Jenkins also teased The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls for summer or fall 2026. He is also making Joseph of Egypt next too.
