The Chosen Season 6 release date starts in fall 2026. Fans will see the biggest season yet, with Prime Video episodes and later finale.
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The first six episodes will stream only on Prime Video in fall 2026. This starts the season before the last chapter reaches theaters.
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The season finale is a super-sized episode. It will play as a global theater event in spring 2027, making the ending feel even bigger.
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Season 6 tells the final 24 hours before the crucifixion. It shows Jesus’ arrest, deep pain, and the disciples breaking apart in fear.
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Dallas Jenkins says Season 6 is the biggest by far. Longer filming, more effects, and many translations make this chapter take more time.
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Jenkins says the season is about surrender. Jesus suffers, and the disciples feel confused and broken, which gives the story a faster pace.
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Want more on The Chosen Season 6 release date? Read the full article for release plans, finale details, and story clues today.
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