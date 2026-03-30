The Chosen Season 6 release date starts in fall 2026. Fans will see the biggest season yet, with Prime Video episodes and later finale.

The Chosen Season 6 Release Date

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Prime Video Gets The First Episodes

The first six episodes will stream only on Prime Video in fall 2026. This starts the season before the last chapter reaches theaters.

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The season finale is a super-sized episode. It will play as a global theater event in spring 2027, making the ending feel even bigger.

The Finale Goes Big In Theaters

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Season 6 tells the final 24 hours before the crucifixion. It shows Jesus’ arrest, deep pain, and the disciples breaking apart in fear.

Season 6 Covers Jesus’ Final Day

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Dallas Jenkins says Season 6 is the biggest by far. Longer filming, more effects, and many translations make this chapter take more time.

Dallas Jenkins Calls It The Biggest

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Jenkins says the season is about surrender. Jesus suffers, and the disciples feel confused and broken, which gives the story a faster pace.

Surrender Is The Main Theme

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Want more on The Chosen Season 6 release date? Read the full article for release plans, finale details, and story clues today.

Read The Full Season 6 Release Update

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