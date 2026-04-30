The Day of the Jackal Season 2 First Look shows Eddie Redmayne back as the assassin. Filming is underway, and danger follows him again.
Image © 2026 Daniel Alfoldi / Zuma Press Wire / Shutterstock
Set photos show Eddie Redmayne in costume as the Jackal. His return confirms the hitman stays central as the new season moves ahead.
Image © 2026 Daniel Alfoldi / Zuma Press Wire / Shutterstock
Filming is happening in Budapest, giving fans the first real look at Season 2. The city helps set a tense spy mood early.
Image © 2023 PEACOCK/Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival
The story follows the tense finale, where the Jackal escaped capture. Season 2 keeps the hunt alive, with agents still trying to find him.
Image © 2023 PEACOCK/Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival
Season 2 moves beyond the original book story. The Jackal keeps working across Europe, while the chase grows bigger and more dangerous.
Image © 2023 PEACOCK/Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival
Weruche Opia and Pablo Schreiber join the cast. David Harrower now leads the writing, while Ronan Bennett stays involved as executive producer.
Image © 2023 PEACOCK/Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival
Want more The Day of the Jackal Season 2 First Look details? Read the full article for set photos, cast news, and release clues.
Image © 2023 PEACOCK/Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival