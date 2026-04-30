The Day of the Jackal Season 2 First Look shows Eddie Redmayne back as the assassin. Filming is underway, and danger follows him again.

The Day Of The Jackal Season 2 First Look

Image © 2026 Daniel Alfoldi / Zuma Press Wire / Shutterstock

Eddie Redmayne Is Back On Set

Set photos show Eddie Redmayne in costume as the Jackal. His return confirms the hitman stays central as the new season moves ahead.

Image © 2026 Daniel Alfoldi / Zuma Press Wire / Shutterstock

Filming is happening in Budapest, giving fans the first real look at Season 2. The city helps set a tense spy mood early.

Budapest Filming Starts The Chase

Image © 2023 PEACOCK/Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival

The story follows the tense finale, where the Jackal escaped capture. Season 2 keeps the hunt alive, with agents still trying to find him.

Season 1 Ending Still Matters

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Season 2 moves beyond the original book story. The Jackal keeps working across Europe, while the chase grows bigger and more dangerous.

The Spy Story Gets Wider

Image © 2023 PEACOCK/Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival

Weruche Opia and Pablo Schreiber join the cast. David Harrower now leads the writing, while Ronan Bennett stays involved as executive producer.

New Faces Join The Series

Image © 2023 PEACOCK/Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival

Want more The Day of the Jackal Season 2 First Look details? Read the full article for set photos, cast news, and release clues.

Read The Full First Look Update

Image © 2023 PEACOCK/Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival