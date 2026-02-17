Season 2 is happening. Filming began January 2026 across Europe. The assassin story returns on Peacock and Sky, with bigger danger after Season 1 ending.
No release day is set yet. Reports point to late 2026 or early 2027. The long shoot and editing time explain the wait for fans.
Showrunner Ronan Bennett stepped back, but stays as executive producer. Writer David Harrower now guides Season 2, so the tone may shift in new ways.
Eddie Redmayne returns as the Jackal. Úrsula Corberó is back as Nuria. New regulars Weruche Opia and Pablo Schreiber join the chase this season too.
