Season 2 is happening. Filming began January 2026 across Europe. The assassin story returns on Peacock and Sky, with bigger danger after Season 1 ending.

The Day Of The Jackal Season 2 Is Filming

Release Window Is Late 2026 Or 2027

No release day is set yet. Reports point to late 2026 or early 2027. The long shoot and editing time explain the wait for fans.

Showrunner Ronan Bennett stepped back, but stays as executive producer. Writer David Harrower now guides Season 2, so the tone may shift in new ways.

A New Writer Leads Season 2

Eddie Redmayne returns as the Jackal. Úrsula Corberó is back as Nuria. New regulars Weruche Opia and Pablo Schreiber join the chase this season too.

Returning Stars And New Cast Additions

Bianca Pullman died in the Season 1 finale. Her loss changes everything. Season 2 moves on with new pain for her family and team now.

Bianca’s Fate Changes The Whole Story

Season 1 was Sky Atlantic’s biggest new drama debut. It also hit Top 10 in the US. That success made Season 2 a must-watch for many.

Why Fans Cannot Stop Talking About It

