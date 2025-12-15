The Gentlemen Season 2 is confirmed for 2026 with a new story, bigger risks, and the return of Theo James and Kaya Scodelario on Netflix.
Image © 2024 Miramax / Moonage Pictures / Netflix
Filming wrapped in October 2025, ahead of schedule, giving fans hope the second season will arrive sooner than expected with high-quality post-production.
Director Guy Ritchie returns with his bold improv style, making The Gentlemen Season 2 more chaotic, fun, and sharper than the first season.
Michele Morrone, Hugh Bonneville, and possibly Giancarlo Esposito join the cast, bringing new threats and tension to the increasingly unstable empire.
Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass now lead Bobby's empire overseas while trying to survive betrayal, ambition, and a criminal lifestyle they didn’t choose.
The Gentlemen Season 2 will stream exclusively on Netflix in 2026, so catch up on Season 1 to spot every detail and power shift.
