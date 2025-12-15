The Gentlemen Season 2 Is Official

The Gentlemen Season 2 is confirmed for 2026 with a new story, bigger risks, and the return of Theo James and Kaya Scodelario on Netflix.

Image © 2024 Miramax / Moonage Pictures / Netflix

Filming wrapped in October 2025, ahead of schedule, giving fans hope the second season will arrive sooner than expected with high-quality post-production.

Filming Is Already Finished

Guy Ritchie Is Back Again

Director Guy Ritchie returns with his bold improv style, making The Gentlemen Season 2 more chaotic, fun, and sharper than the first season.

New Faces Join The Empire

Michele Morrone, Hugh Bonneville, and possibly Giancarlo Esposito join the cast, bringing new threats and tension to the increasingly unstable empire.

Story Jumps One Year Ahead

Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass now lead Bobby's empire overseas while trying to survive betrayal, ambition, and a criminal lifestyle they didn’t choose.

Where To Watch The New Season

The Gentlemen Season 2 will stream exclusively on Netflix in 2026, so catch up on Season 1 to spot every detail and power shift.

Full Breakdown, Cast, Release & More

Read the full article for cast updates, plot changes, Giancarlo Esposito’s possible role, and why The Gentlemen Season 2 will shake things up.

