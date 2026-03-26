The Gilded Age Season 4 release date is not confirmed yet. HBO is making the new season, and filming in 2026 points to return.
Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO
Production is active in 2026, which is the clearest sign the show is moving well. That makes a late 2026 return feel possible.
Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO
The best current guess is October or November 2026. HBO has not named an exact day, but the filming timeline supports that window.
Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO
Season 4 should continue big stories from Season 3. Family pressure, social change, and growing personal problems will keep the drama strong in New York.
Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO
The main cast returns, and new guest stars join too. The article names Dallas Roberts and actors set to play President Grover Cleveland.
Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO
The story stays focused on New York society, the Russell family, and the Van Rhijn home. Power, class, and change remain the show’s core.
Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO
Want more on The Gilded Age Season 4 release date? Read the full article for filming news, cast updates, and late 2026 clues.
Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO