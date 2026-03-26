The Gilded Age Season 4 release date is not confirmed yet. HBO is making the new season, and filming in 2026 points to return.

The Gilded Age Season 4 Release Date

Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

Filming In 2026 Is Good News

Production is active in 2026, which is the clearest sign the show is moving well. That makes a late 2026 return feel possible.

Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The best current guess is October or November 2026. HBO has not named an exact day, but the filming timeline supports that window.

Late 2026 Looks Most Likely

Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

Season 4 should continue big stories from Season 3. Family pressure, social change, and growing personal problems will keep the drama strong in New York.

Season 4 Builds On Season 3

Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The main cast returns, and new guest stars join too. The article names Dallas Roberts and actors set to play President Grover Cleveland.

New Faces Join Returning Stars

Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The story stays focused on New York society, the Russell family, and the Van Rhijn home. Power, class, and change remain the show’s core.

New York Society Stays Center Stage

Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

Want more on The Gilded Age Season 4 release date? Read the full article for filming news, cast updates, and late 2026 clues.

Read The Full Season 4 Update

Image © 2025 Karolina Wojtasik/HBO