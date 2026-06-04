The Gilded Age Season 4 teaser brings George and Bertha back together, but their dance may hide deeper trouble inside the Russell family this season.

The Gilded Age Season 4 Teaser Drama

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George And Bertha Reunite

George and Bertha dance together again after their breakup, making fans question if love is returning or if the Russells are protecting their public image.

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Bertha's rise in society may come with a heavy price, as the teaser hints her ambition changed more than she expected in this new season.

Bertha Faces The Cost

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Peggy, Marian, Agnes, Larry, and Jack return with new choices, old rules, and personal problems that could shape New York society in major ways now.

Peggy And Marian Return

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HBO has not shared the exact premiere date, but the article says Season 4 may arrive in late 2026 or early 2027 for viewers soon.

No Exact Release Date Yet

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New guest stars and returning favorites could bring fresh fights, romance, power plays, and secrets as old money and new money clash again this season.

New Cast Adds Fresh Drama

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Want every Gilded Age Season 4 teaser clue? Read the article for George, Bertha, cast news, release talk, and major story hints from HBO.

Read The Full Gilded Age Update

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