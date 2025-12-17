Season 2 starts January 8, 2026 on NBC. It picks up where Season 1 ended. More killers, more drama, and deeper government secrets are revealed.
This season has dark new plots, secret missions, and rising tension within the team. The task force faces harder cases and bigger risks.
The core cast returns, including Bex and Hassani. New faces like Eric McCormack and Niecy Nash-Betts bring fresh tension to the story.
