Season 2 starts January 8, 2026 on NBC. It picks up where Season 1 ended. More killers, more drama, and deeper government secrets are revealed.

The Hunting Party Season 2 Trailer Drops!

Image © 2025 All J Entertainment / Jake Coburn Productions / Universal Television

More Twists, More Danger

This season has dark new plots, secret missions, and rising tension within the team. The task force faces harder cases and bigger risks.

Image © 2025 All J Entertainment / Jake Coburn Productions / Universal Television

The core cast returns, including Bex and Hassani. New faces like Eric McCormack and Niecy Nash-Betts bring fresh tension to the story.

Who's Back and Who's New

Image © 2025 All J Entertainment / Jake Coburn Productions / Universal Television

Romantic tensions grow between Bex, Odell, and Hassani. Past secrets come out, changing how the team sees each other and their mission.

The Love and Lies Inside

Image © 2025 All J Entertainment / Jake Coburn Productions / Universal Television

The trailer shows creepy rituals, preserved victims, and emotional lines. Darker tones hint at the season’s deadly and personal storyline.

Trailer Reveals Chilling Scenes

Image © 2025 All J Entertainment / Jake Coburn Productions / Universal Television

Yes! Season 2 adds better visuals, deep stories, and thrilling cases. Fans love the suspense, but some critics say parts feel familiar.

Is It Worth Watching?

Image © 2025 All J Entertainment / Jake Coburn Productions / Universal Television

Want to know who lives, who dies, and who’s hiding secrets? Click for the full guide, trailer recap, cast list, and early reviews.

Full Breakdown: Dive Deeper Now

Image © 2025 All J Entertainment / Jake Coburn Productions / Universal Television