The Last of Us Season 3 adds Peter Sarsgaard as Amon, a new Seraphite leader, while Abby’s story moves into darker danger ahead for fans.

Image © 2026 Photo by Tina Rowden/HBO

The Last of Us Season 3 Adds New Seraphite Threat Now

Peter Sarsgaard joins as Amon, an original HBO character who leads the Seraphites and may push the show beyond the games in Season 3 soon.

Image © 2024 Apple TV+

Peter Sarsgaard Joins Season 3 During Planned Hiatus

Filming is on a planned Vancouver break because of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but production is expected to continue through 2026 once it resumes.

Image © 2025 HBO Max

World Cup Break Pauses The Last Of Us Season 3 Filming

Season 3 is expected to focus more on Abby, showing her side of Seattle and the war between two dangerous groups from a new view.

Image © 2025 HBO Max

Abby’s Season 3 Story Could Take The Lead Next Year

Amon’s role hints the Seraphites may matter more, giving viewers a closer look at their leaders, beliefs, and fight for power in Season 3 ahead.

Image © 2025 Photo by Eric Milner/HBO Max

Seraphites May Get A Bigger Role In HBO’s Next Chapter

Bella Ramsey is expected back as Ellie, while fans watch for more news on returning characters, story changes, and HBO’s larger plan for the show.

Image © 2025 HBO Max

Ellie And Returning Faces Keep Fan Questions Alive Now

Want every Last of Us Season 3 clue? Read the article for Peter Sarsgaard news, filming updates, Abby details, and HBO release talk right now.

Read The Full Last Of Us Season 3 Cast Update Today

Image © 2025 Photo by Liane Hentscher/HBO Max