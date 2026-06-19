The Last of Us Season 3 adds Peter Sarsgaard as Amon, a new Seraphite leader, while Abby’s story moves into darker danger ahead for fans.
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Peter Sarsgaard joins as Amon, an original HBO character who leads the Seraphites and may push the show beyond the games in Season 3 soon.
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Filming is on a planned Vancouver break because of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but production is expected to continue through 2026 once it resumes.
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Season 3 is expected to focus more on Abby, showing her side of Seattle and the war between two dangerous groups from a new view.
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Amon’s role hints the Seraphites may matter more, giving viewers a closer look at their leaders, beliefs, and fight for power in Season 3 ahead.
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Bella Ramsey is expected back as Ellie, while fans watch for more news on returning characters, story changes, and HBO’s larger plan for the show.
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Want every Last of Us Season 3 clue? Read the article for Peter Sarsgaard news, filming updates, Abby details, and HBO release talk right now.
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