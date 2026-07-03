The Mummy 4 Reunion Finally Brings Rick And Evelyn Back

The Mummy 4 finally reunites Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, bringing Rick and Evelyn back for another adventure full of tombs, danger, and nostalgia again.
Image © 2025 James Lisle/Searchlight Pictures
Universal has set The Mummy 4 for October 15, 2027, giving longtime fans a real date after years of reunion hopes and waiting patiently now.
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Brendan Fraser is returning as Rick O’Connell, the brave adventurer whose charm, humor, and courage helped make the first movies loved by many loyal fans.
Image © 2025 James Lisle/Searchlight Pictures
Rachel Weisz is back as Evelyn, fixing a major cast gap and bringing the original Rick and Evelyn love story back to theaters again soon.
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John Hannah also returns as Jonathan, Evelyn’s funny brother, which should bring back family chaos, quick jokes, and trouble near ancient treasure again very soon.
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The story is still secret, and Arnold Vosloo has not been confirmed, so fans should wait before expecting Imhotep or Scorpion King returns yet again.
Image © 2001 Universal Studios
Want every Mummy 4 clue? Read the article for release news, cast returns, director details, villain questions, and Rick and Evelyn’s next adventure soon now.
Image © 2025 James Lisle/Searchlight Pictures