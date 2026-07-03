The Mummy 4 finally reunites Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, bringing Rick and Evelyn back for another adventure full of tombs, danger, and nostalgia again.

Image © 2025 James Lisle/Searchlight Pictures

The Mummy 4 Reunion Finally Brings Rick And Evelyn Back

Universal has set The Mummy 4 for October 15, 2027, giving longtime fans a real date after years of reunion hopes and waiting patiently now.

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Universal Sets The Mummy 4 For October 2027 Theaters

Brendan Fraser is returning as Rick O’Connell, the brave adventurer whose charm, humor, and courage helped make the first movies loved by many loyal fans.

Image © 2025 James Lisle/Searchlight Pictures

Brendan Fraser Returns As Rick O’Connell For New Fight

Rachel Weisz is back as Evelyn, fixing a major cast gap and bringing the original Rick and Evelyn love story back to theaters again soon.

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Rachel Weisz Comes Back As Evelyn For The New Adventure

John Hannah also returns as Jonathan, Evelyn’s funny brother, which should bring back family chaos, quick jokes, and trouble near ancient treasure again very soon.

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John Hannah’s Jonathan Adds Family Fun To The Sequel

The story is still secret, and Arnold Vosloo has not been confirmed, so fans should wait before expecting Imhotep or Scorpion King returns yet again.

Image © 2001 Universal Studios

Villain And Plot Details Are Still Being Kept Secret

Want every Mummy 4 clue? Read the article for release news, cast returns, director details, villain questions, and Rick and Evelyn’s next adventure soon now.

Read The Full Mummy 4 Reunion Update For More Clues

Image © 2025 James Lisle/Searchlight Pictures