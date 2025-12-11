Image © 2025 Warner Bros. Television / Warrick Page/ HBO Max / John Wells Productions
The Pitt Season 2 release date is January 8, 2026. New episodes will stream weekly only on HBO Max with exclusive behind-the-scenes content.
Each episode shows one hour in the ER during a wild July weekend. Expect trauma, tough choices, and unresolved tension between doctors and nurses.
Lawrence Robinson joins as Brian Hancock. Other new cast members include Zack Morris, Lucas Iverson, and Charles Baker in recurring and guest roles.
Returning cast members include Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, and fan-favorite charge nurse Dana Evans with deeper storylines.
Watch The Pitt Season 2 only on HBO Max. Season 1 is also available to stream now, with no syndication or other platform access.
