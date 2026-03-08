The Terminal List Season 2 is on the way on Prime Video. James Reece returns, and the story grows after Dark Wolf and Season 1.

The Terminal List Season 2 Is On The Way

Late 2026 Release Window

Chris Pratt says Season 2 arrives later in 2026. Reports point to September or October, but Prime Video has not set a date yet officially.

Filming is done, and post work is underway. Pratt says six of eight episodes are locked, while the last two are still being finished now.

Post Work Is Happening Now

Season 2 picks up right after the first season and Dark Wolf. Reece changes, new missions start, and the world of secrets gets bigger fast.

The Story Picks Up Right Away

Chris Pratt leads again as James Reece. Some familiar faces return, and new ones join, including Luke Hemsworth, adding fresh danger to the team too.

Cast Returns And New Faces Join

You can watch only on Prime Video with a Prime membership. Season 2 has eight episodes, matching Season 1, and should drop weekly for fans.

Where To Watch And Episode Count

Get The Full Season 2 Breakdown

