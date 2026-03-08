The Terminal List Season 2 is on the way on Prime Video. James Reece returns, and the story grows after Dark Wolf and Season 1.
Chris Pratt says Season 2 arrives later in 2026. Reports point to September or October, but Prime Video has not set a date yet officially.
Filming is done, and post work is underway. Pratt says six of eight episodes are locked, while the last two are still being finished now.
Season 2 picks up right after the first season and Dark Wolf. Reece changes, new missions start, and the world of secrets gets bigger fast.
Chris Pratt leads again as James Reece. Some familiar faces return, and new ones join, including Luke Hemsworth, adding fresh danger to the team too.
You can watch only on Prime Video with a Prime membership. Season 2 has eight episodes, matching Season 1, and should drop weekly for fans.
Want every update, cast name, and release clue? Read the full article for the newest facts on The Terminal List Season 2 today right now.
