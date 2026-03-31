The Way Home Season 4 Trailer teases the final chapter. The Landry family returns on April 19, 2026, with more secrets, love, and time travel.
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The teaser shows the family preparing for a last goodbye. Emotional moments suggest big changes ahead, with heartbreak and hard choices waiting this season.
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Season 4 sends the story into the Roaring Twenties. Flappers, bootleggers, and danger shape the next pond jump for the Landry family this time.
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Del finds an old photo with Colton, another woman, and someone ripped out. That hidden face hints at a major family secret still.
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The teaser ends with Kat meeting young Fern Landry after a pond jump. Her arrival links the past to a new family answer.
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Season 4 is the last season, and it promises answers. The story will explore family ties, pond secrets, and the Landrys' future.
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Want more The Way Home Season 4 Trailer details? Read the full article for teaser clues, cast news, and final season mystery updates.
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