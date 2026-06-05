The White Lotus Season 4 takes fans to Cannes, where red carpets, rich guests, fame, and secrets could turn one luxury trip into chaos fast.
Image © 2021 Fabio Lovino/HBO
First-look photos show cast members filming on Cannes red carpet steps, teasing a season shaped by stars, cameras, attention, and hidden trouble in France ahead.
Image © 2021 HBO
The story follows new White Lotus guests and workers in France, with fame, status, and public image causing pressure during one strange week at Cannes.
Image © 2021 Fabio Lovino/HBO
Mike White returns to write and direct, keeping the sharp humor, rich people problems, and tense secrets that made the series famous with fans worldwide.
Image © 2021 Fabio Lovino/HBO
Laura Dern, Chris Messina, Chloe Bennet, AJ Michalka, Marissa Long, and Alexander Ludwig were spotted filming scenes for the new mystery on Cannes red carpet.
Image © 2021 Fabio Lovino/HBO
France changes the show’s power games, with Cannes, Monaco, Paris, Saint-Tropez, and fancy hotels giving Season 4 a bigger, flashier world full of social tension.
Image © 2021 Fabio Lovino/HBO
Want every White Lotus Season 4 clue? Read the article for Cannes photos, cast changes, filming details, fame themes, and HBO release updates now today.
Image © 2021 Fabio Lovino/HBO