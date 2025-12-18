HBO confirmed True Detective Season 5 is coming with a brand-new story, cast, and setting. The fifth season will take place in New York.
Image © 2024 HBO / Issa López / Nic Pizzolatto
Issa López, who led the fourth season, returns for the fifth. HBO praised her creative vision and signed her for more projects.
The next season follows a new murder case in Jamaica Bay. It keeps ties to Night Country while offering a darker and twisted story.
Nicolas Cage is rumored to play Detective Henry Logan. If true, it would be his first major role in a TV-style series.
HBO aims to release the new season in 2027. Filming will begin in 2026 and two scripts have already been completed.
It continues the anthology format, introduces new characters, and may connect with Season 4’s final episode and themes.
