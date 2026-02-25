Mob boss Dwight is back. Tulsa King Season 4 is happening, and filming has started. The next chapter will grow his crew and his power.

Tulsa King Season 4 Is Filming Now

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions

Season 4 Was Renewed Early

Paramount+ renewed the show early, before Season 3 aired. Now cameras roll in Atlanta and Fayetteville, Georgia, right now, for Season 4 brand new episodes.

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions

Producers are casting paid background roles, including Native American adults and kids. Scenes cover different decades for many scenes, hinting at big time jumps soon.

Casting Hints At Big Time Jumps

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions

Filming is planned to run through March. That schedule suggests a long edit and effects period, so a fall 2026 debut feels likely on screen.

Filming Plan Points To A 2026 Return

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions

Gretchen Mol joins in Season 4 as Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician. Her ties to Dwight could bring pressure, dirty deals, and new enemies too.

Gretchen Mol Joins As Amanda Clark

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions

Season 4 should build on Season 3 power shifts. Expect bigger fights, more law trouble, and deeper links between crime, money, and politics this time.

Dwight’s World Gets Bigger And Riskier

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions

Want the newest Tulsa King Season 4 details today? Read the full article for cast updates, filming notes, and release date clues as they drop.

Read The Full Tulsa King Season 4 Update

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions