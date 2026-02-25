Mob boss Dwight is back. Tulsa King Season 4 is happening, and filming has started. The next chapter will grow his crew and his power.
Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions
Paramount+ renewed the show early, before Season 3 aired. Now cameras roll in Atlanta and Fayetteville, Georgia, right now, for Season 4 brand new episodes.
Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions
Producers are casting paid background roles, including Native American adults and kids. Scenes cover different decades for many scenes, hinting at big time jumps soon.
Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions
Filming is planned to run through March. That schedule suggests a long edit and effects period, so a fall 2026 debut feels likely on screen.
Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions
Gretchen Mol joins in Season 4 as Amanda Clark, a Tulsa politician. Her ties to Dwight could bring pressure, dirty deals, and new enemies too.
Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions
Season 4 should build on Season 3 power shifts. Expect bigger fights, more law trouble, and deeper links between crime, money, and politics this time.
Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions
Want the newest Tulsa King Season 4 details today? Read the full article for cast updates, filming notes, and release date clues as they drop.
Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions