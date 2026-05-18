The Batman 2 brings Robert Pattinson back as Bruce Wayne. Matt Reeves returns with a darker Gotham story and a bigger emotional mystery ahead now.
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Warner Bros plans The Batman 2 for October 1, 2027. The long wait gives the script and production more time to grow stronger before release.
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Matt Reeves is writing and directing again. His version keeps Batman grounded, emotional, and focused on solving crime like a real detective inside Gotham City.
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Image © 2022 Warner Bros.
Image © 2022 Warner Bros.
Image © 2022 Warner Bros.
Want more on The Batman 2 and Pattinson’s darker sequel tease? Read the full article for cast rumors, story clues, and release updates.
Image © 2022 Warner Bros.