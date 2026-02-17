Image © 2026 Netflix / Reel World Management
Netflix confirmed Season 7 premieres March 12, 2026. The first full trailer dropped February 9, giving a clear look at new troubles for Mel too.
Image © 2026 Netflix / Reel World Management
Marley asks Mel and Jack to adopt her baby. Hope rises, then fear hits, because choices can change and hearts can break so very easily.
Image © 2026 Netflix / Reel World Management
Mel faces pressure at the clinic. A medical board investigator arrives, and every past choice matters. One mistake could cost her work right now too.
Image © 2026 Netflix / Reel World Management
Image © 2026 Netflix / Reel World Management
Brady reaches out to Brie, while other couples strain. Preacher, Kaia, Lizzie, and Denny deal with love, doubt, and hard talks this season as well.
Image © 2026 Netflix / Reel World Management
Image © 2026 Netflix / Reel World Management