Virgin River Season 7 Trailer Brings Drama

March 12 Release Date Is Confirmed

Netflix confirmed Season 7 premieres March 12, 2026. The first full trailer dropped February 9, giving a clear look at new troubles for Mel too.

Marley asks Mel and Jack to adopt her baby. Hope rises, then fear hits, because choices can change and hearts can break so very easily.

A Baby Plan Brings New Stress

Mel faces pressure at the clinic. A medical board investigator arrives, and every past choice matters. One mistake could cost her work right now too.

Mel Faces Pressure At The Clinic

Doc works to keep trust as the town watches. Hope supports him, yet worries grow. Virgin River feels warm, but danger stays near each day.

Doc Tries To Keep Town Trust

Brady reaches out to Brie, while other couples strain. Preacher, Kaia, Lizzie, and Denny deal with love, doubt, and hard talks this season as well.

Love Problems Spread Across Town

