Virgin River Season 8 starts filming with new EMT Eddie, bringing fresh drama, possible emergencies, and more trouble for Mel, Jack, Brady, and Doc soon.

Virgin River Season 8 EMT Twist

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Filming Starts In Vancouver

Production is now underway in Vancouver, giving fans a strong sign that Netflix is moving the next Virgin River chapter closer to screens again soon.

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Mitchell Slaggert joins as Eddie, a charming EMT expected to appear often, which could connect him to big town emergencies this season for viewers soon.

New EMT Eddie Arrives

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Mel and Jack remain at the heart of the story as their marriage, baby plans, and emotional future bring more pressure for Season 8.

Jack And Mel Stay Central

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Eddie’s EMT job may connect with Kaia’s firefighter world, which could add tension, teamwork, or new problems for Brady’s relationship this season.

Brady And Kaia Could Shift

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The article says Mike and Charmaine will not return, making Season 8 feel different as Virgin River moves into a new chapter now.

Some Faces Are Leaving

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Want every Virgin River Season 8 clue? Read the article for filming news, Eddie details, cast changes, and what may happen next in town.

Read The Full Virgin River Update

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