Wednesday Season 3 is confirmed at Netflix. Filming starts February 16, 2026 in Ireland. Wednesday returns to Nevermore, right after Season 2 shock ending today.
Image © 2025 Netflix / Millar Gough Ink / Tim Burton Productions / Toluca Pictures / MGM Television
Netflix has not set a release date. With filming running through 2026, most signs point to a 2027 launch, likely summer for fans worldwide soon.
Season 3 shoots in Ireland again, using bigger sets and longer plans. This scale explains the wait, and why updates stay limited until Netflix speaks.
The new season begins right after Season 2. Aunt Ophelia is revealed, bringing fresh family secrets that pull Wednesday into danger again at Nevermore Academy.
Enid’s alpha werewolf twist changes their friendship. Wednesday must face stronger foes, while Enid learns to control her power and protect friends in the halls.
Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday, with Enid, Morticia, Gomez, and others. Eva Green joins as Aunt Ophelia, a key new threat for the next chapter.
Want every confirmed detail for Wednesday Season 3? Read the full article for filming dates, cast list, and story clues before news drops from Netflix.
