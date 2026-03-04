White Lotus Season 4 heads to France next. HBO confirmed a new cast, but no returning stars yet. Expect wealthy guests, secrets, and trouble soon.

White Lotus Season 4 Heads To France

Image © 2025 HBO Entertainment / Hallogram / The District / Rip Cord Productions

Filming Runs April To October 2026

Filming is set for April through October 2026 in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera. A long shoot means the premiere likely comes in 2027.

The main hotel is Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez. It stands in as the resort, giving the season a fresh look.

Saint-Tropez Hotel Sets The Scene

Mike White returns as creator, writer, and director. He wants new visuals beyond waves and rocks, while keeping sharp humor, drama, and suspense strong always.

Mike White Returns To Run It All

The show stays an anthology: new guests, new staff, and a new mystery. The weeklong trip should include money games, lies, and maybe a death.

New Guests, New Mess, New Mystery

HBO confirmed cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, Ari Graynor, plus rising names joining season four in France this time.

New Cast Names Are Now Confirmed

Read The Full White Lotus Season 4 Update

