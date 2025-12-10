Will Trent Season 4 Is Finally Here

Will Trent season 4 is back this January. It brings big changes, no deaths, and deeper stories for fans who have waited since the last finale.

Image © 2025 ABC / 20th Television / Karin Slaughter

Will dances in therapy in a new video. This touching scene shows how much pain and growth happened after season 3's heartbreaking end.

New Dance Video Surprise

Main Cast Is Back Again

Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, and more return. Their characters grow after a 5-month time jump following major trauma.

Season 3 Left Huge Questions

Amanda was shot, Ormewood collapsed, and Angie is pregnant. The third season ended with drama that shook every team member deeply.

No One Dies This Season

ABC confirmed no deaths in season 4. The focus is healing. Amanda and Ormewood are both alive but struggling to find peace again.

When And Where To Watch

Will Trent season 4 airs Tuesdays on ABC. You can stream all past seasons now on Hulu if you want to catch up before it starts.

More Twists Coming In Season 4

From new therapy scenes to family drama, Will Trent season 4 has more to show. Tap to read the full article and don’t miss a thing.

