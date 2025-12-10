Will Trent season 4 is back this January. It brings big changes, no deaths, and deeper stories for fans who have waited since the last finale.
Image © 2025 ABC / 20th Television / Karin Slaughter
Will dances in therapy in a new video. This touching scene shows how much pain and growth happened after season 3's heartbreaking end.
Image © 2025 ABC / 20th Television / Karin Slaughter
Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, and more return. Their characters grow after a 5-month time jump following major trauma.
Image © 2025 ABC / 20th Television / Karin Slaughter
Amanda was shot, Ormewood collapsed, and Angie is pregnant. The third season ended with drama that shook every team member deeply.
Image © 2025 ABC / 20th Television / Karin Slaughter
ABC confirmed no deaths in season 4. The focus is healing. Amanda and Ormewood are both alive but struggling to find peace again.
Image © 2025 ABC / 20th Television / Karin Slaughter
Will Trent season 4 airs Tuesdays on ABC. You can stream all past seasons now on Hulu if you want to catch up before it starts.
Image © 2025 ABC / 20th Television / Karin Slaughter
From new therapy scenes to family drama, Will Trent season 4 has more to show. Tap to read the full article and don’t miss a thing.
Image © 2025 ABC / 20th Television / Karin Slaughter