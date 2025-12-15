X-Men 97 Season 2 is coming summer 2026. Marvel brings back heroes, introduces Apocalypse, and continues the mutant story with major twists and cast changes.

X-Men 97 Season 2 Returns in 2026

Image © 2024 MARVEL / Marvel Studios Animation

Confirmed Release & Big Reveal

Season 2 is officially coming in summer 2026. Marvel showed a teaser at Comic Con, revealing Apocalypse’s powerful look and story connections from Season 1.

Image © 2024 MARVEL / Marvel Studios Animation

Season 2 continues the time-jump twist. Cyclops and Jean are in the future, others are in the past. Apocalypse's rise causes new battles and problems.

Time Travel and Apocalypse Plot

Image © 2024 MARVEL / Marvel Studios Animation

Classic voices return, like Wolverine and Rogue. New actors join in, with Chris Potter now voicing Cable. Gambit has a fresh voice and direction.

New and Returning Voice Stars

Image © 2024 MARVEL / Marvel Studios Animation

Marvel confirmed Season 3 before Season 2 aired. A new showrunner brings a fresh vision, but core storylines from Season 2 will stay intact.

Season 3 Already Confirmed

Image © 2024 MARVEL / Marvel Studios Animation

Morph leads LGBTQ+ representation. As a non-binary shapeshifter, their journey adds emotional depth. Marvel’s casting choices reflect today’s diverse and global audience beautifully.

Morph and Diverse Characters

Image © 2024 MARVEL / Marvel Studios Animation

Want deeper info on plot, cast, themes, and teaser breakdowns? Tap now to read the full article and get ready for mutant magic in 2026.

Your Guide to X-Men 97 S2

Image © 2024 MARVEL / Marvel Studios Animation