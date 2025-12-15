X-Men 97 Season 2 is coming summer 2026. Marvel brings back heroes, introduces Apocalypse, and continues the mutant story with major twists and cast changes.
Season 2 is officially coming in summer 2026. Marvel showed a teaser at Comic Con, revealing Apocalypse’s powerful look and story connections from Season 1.
Season 2 continues the time-jump twist. Cyclops and Jean are in the future, others are in the past. Apocalypse's rise causes new battles and problems.
