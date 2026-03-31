X-Men ’97 Season 2 returns on Disney+ in summer 2026. After the wild finale, the team is broken apart and stuck across different times.
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Marvel will release a five issue prelude comic on June 3, 2026. It bridges both seasons and sets up new plot threads.
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Some X-Men are stranded in ancient Egypt, while others land in the far future. The split makes Season 2 bigger and harder.
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The ending pointed straight at Apocalypse. Season 2 should build around his rise, with bigger power fights and darker choices for the team.
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Not every hero vanished through time. Forge and Bishop remain in the present, trying to rebuild the X-Men while the world fears mutants.
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Marvel already confirmed Season 3 before Season 2 even starts. That means this story is part of a bigger long term plan.
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Want more X-Men ’97 Season 2 details? Read the full article for release clues, comic news, cast talk, and Apocalypse story hints.
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