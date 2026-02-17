Netflix set the XO, Kitty Season 3 Release Date for April 2, 2026. Kitty returns to KISS for senior year, with plans, crushes, and surprises.

XO, Kitty Season 3 Release Date Is Set

Image © 2026 Youngsol Park / Netflix

First-Look Photos Show KISS Is Back

First-look photos show Kitty and friends back in Seoul. We see school life, trips, and romance hints, including moments with Min Ho this season too.

Image © 2026 Youngsol Park / Netflix

Season 3 has eight episodes, and all drop the same day. It is made for a fast binge, with nonstop twists for fans worldwide now.

Eight Episodes Drop On The Same Day

Image © 2026 Youngsol Park / Netflix

Kitty maps a perfect senior year, and wants to define her bond with Min Ho. Surprise news breaks plans, so she adapts and grows fast.

Kitty’s Senior Year Plan Gets Derailed

Image © 2026 Youngsol Park / Netflix

Anna Cathcart returns as Kitty. Main cast also returns: Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, and more friends from KISS and beyond.

Returning Cast Brings The Core Back

Image © 2026 Youngsol Park / Netflix

New cast joins: Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim, and Christine Hwang. Kitty’s cousin Jiwon is now regular, as Valentina Garza leads the show into senior year.

New Faces Join For Fresh Drama

Image © 2026 Youngsol Park / Netflix

Read The Full XO, Kitty Season 3 Update

Image © 2026 Youngsol Park / Netflix