First-look photos show Kitty and friends back in Seoul. We see school life, trips, and romance hints, including moments with Min Ho this season too.
Season 3 has eight episodes, and all drop the same day. It is made for a fast binge, with nonstop twists for fans worldwide now.
Kitty maps a perfect senior year, and wants to define her bond with Min Ho. Surprise news breaks plans, so she adapts and grows fast.
Anna Cathcart returns as Kitty. Main cast also returns: Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, and more friends from KISS and beyond.
New cast joins: Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim, and Christine Hwang. Kitty’s cousin Jiwon is now regular, as Valentina Garza leads the show into senior year.
