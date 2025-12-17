The XO Kitty Season 3 release date is expected March 2026. Netflix confirmed it’s in post production after filming wrapped in South Korea.
Season 3 features the first summer episode, love drama, and character growth. Kitty and Min Ho’s connection gets even more screen time.
New cast members include Christine Hwang and Sule Thelwell. Fans expect a cameo from Lara Jean and possibly Peter Kavinsky.
Kitty kissed Yuri, broke up with Praveena, and lost friends. She’s now facing senior year with a fresh mindset and possible new romance.
Episode titles hint at travel, missed chances, and love tests. “Seoul Sisters” and “Before Sunrise” could reveal major story shifts.
Though Netflix hasn’t released a trailer, cast photos and episode names are out. Fans expect more teasers in early 2026.
