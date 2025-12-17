XO Kitty Season 3 Release Date Set

The XO Kitty Season 3 release date is expected March 2026. Netflix confirmed it’s in post production after filming wrapped in South Korea.

Season 3 features the first summer episode, love drama, and character growth. Kitty and Min Ho’s connection gets even more screen time.

What’s New This Season?

Cast and Cameo Surprises

New cast members include Christine Hwang and Sule Thelwell. Fans expect a cameo from Lara Jean and possibly Peter Kavinsky.

Where Did Season 2 Leave Us?

Kitty kissed Yuri, broke up with Praveena, and lost friends. She’s now facing senior year with a fresh mindset and possible new romance.

First Summer Episode Teased

Episode titles hint at travel, missed chances, and love tests. “Seoul Sisters” and “Before Sunrise” could reveal major story shifts.

Trailer and Teasers Coming Soon

Though Netflix hasn’t released a trailer, cast photos and episode names are out. Fans expect more teasers in early 2026.

Kitty’s New Journey Starts Here

See full details about Kitty’s next chapter, love triangles, cast reveals, and the XO Kitty Season 3 release date in the full article now.

