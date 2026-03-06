XO, Kitty Season 3 returns to KISS for senior year. Kitty wants clear answers in love, but new secrets and surprises shake her plans today again.

XO, Kitty Season 3 Returns To KISS

Release Date And Episode Drop Plan

Netflix sets Season 3 for April 2, 2026. All eight episodes drop at once, so you can binge Kitty’s new year quickly with friends at home.

First-look photos show Seoul days, school halls, and bright trips. Kitty and her friends face new rules, new looks, and new sparks this season too.

First-Look Photos Tease Seoul Life

Kitty tries to choose between old feelings and new chances. Talks with Min Ho and others get real, and one message changes everything so fast.

Love Choices Get Real Fast

The KISS group is back, but trust is tested. Friendships shift, couples wobble, and small lies grow into big drama for everyone right now there.

Friendships And Trust Get Tested

New students and adults bring fresh pressure at school. Family ties matter more, and Kitty learns she cannot fix every problem alone this time either.

New Faces Bring New Pressure

