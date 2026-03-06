XO, Kitty Season 3 returns to KISS for senior year. Kitty wants clear answers in love, but new secrets and surprises shake her plans today again.
Image © YOUNGSOL PARK
Netflix sets Season 3 for April 2, 2026. All eight episodes drop at once, so you can binge Kitty’s new year quickly with friends at home.
Image © YOUNGSOL PARK
First-look photos show Seoul days, school halls, and bright trips. Kitty and her friends face new rules, new looks, and new sparks this season too.
Image © YOUNGSOL PARK
Kitty tries to choose between old feelings and new chances. Talks with Min Ho and others get real, and one message changes everything so fast.
Image © YOUNGSOL PARK
The KISS group is back, but trust is tested. Friendships shift, couples wobble, and small lies grow into big drama for everyone right now there.
Image © YOUNGSOL PARK
New students and adults bring fresh pressure at school. Family ties matter more, and Kitty learns she cannot fix every problem alone this time either.
Image © YOUNGSOL PARK
Want more XO, Kitty Season 3 news and photos? Read the full article for cast notes, story hints, and the April release date right here.
Image © YOUNGSOL PARK